Try not to smile before seeing what Scarlett Johansson looked like at 14

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most empowered women in the workplace

Scarlett Johansson at 14 years old.

of the history of the Hollywood film industry. She is also a great actress, producer and singer. She all with 37 years. Her splendor can be seen in the world of Marvel when she played the Black Widow in “Black Widow” or in the tapes of Iron Man 2 and “The Avengers”, among others.

Scarlett Johansson she learned to embody characters since she was very little. Photos were recently released where the New York-born businesswoman also looked very charming in 1998, when she was only 14 years old. The images are from the “The Horse Whisperer” gala, a production in which she was the protagonist.

That time, Scarlett She arrived on the red carpet wearing an incredible lilac dress with spaghetti straps and embroidered flowers. As for her hair, she had chosen to wear it straight, with some loose waves and several braids that are still a trend today. In her youthful face, her green eyes stood out, which she has achieved so much and without makeup.

After The Horse Whisperer, in the life of Scarlett Johansson recognized films such as “My Brother the Pig” arrived, and in neo-noir of the Coen brothers ‘The man who never was’. Not to mention her role in “Ghost World” that made her even more popular (2001).

Although the list of films in which he was part Scarlett Johansson, there is one that changed his career for the better. This is Sofia Coppola’s “Lost In Translation”. In this film, she shared the screen with Bill Murray when she was only 17 years old, so her mother had to accompany her to Tokyo, where the plot was shot. The roles played by both were very positively acclaimed by the international press.