Entertainment

Try not to smile before seeing what Scarlett Johansson looked like at 14

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most empowered women in the workplace

Scarlett Johansson at 14 years old.

of the history of the Hollywood film industry. She is also a great actress, producer and singer. She all with 37 years. Her splendor can be seen in the world of Marvel when she played the Black Widow in “Black Widow” or in the tapes of Iron Man 2 and “The Avengers”, among others.

Scarlett Johansson she learned to embody characters since she was very little. Photos were recently released where the New York-born businesswoman also looked very charming in 1998, when she was only 14 years old. The images are from the “The Horse Whisperer” gala, a production in which she was the protagonist.

That time, Scarlett She arrived on the red carpet wearing an incredible lilac dress with spaghetti straps and embroidered flowers. As for her hair, she had chosen to wear it straight, with some loose waves and several braids that are still a trend today. In her youthful face, her green eyes stood out, which she has achieved so much and without makeup.

After The Horse Whisperer, in the life of Scarlett Johansson recognized films such as “My Brother the Pig” arrived, and in neo-noir of the Coen brothers ‘The man who never was’. Not to mention her role in “Ghost World” that made her even more popular (2001).

Although the list of films in which he was part Scarlett Johansson, there is one that changed his career for the better. This is Sofia Coppola’s “Lost In Translation”. In this film, she shared the screen with Bill Murray when she was only 17 years old, so her mother had to accompany her to Tokyo, where the plot was shot. The roles played by both were very positively acclaimed by the international press.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

The photo of Jennifer Aniston in a bikini at 53 years old where you can see her trick to keep herself

11 seconds ago

Kurt Cobain: Addictions, divorces and 27 homes: the erratic life of Frances Bean Cobain, the discreet daughter of ‘grunge’ | People

6 mins ago

Sandra Bullock rents one of her Malibu mansions for 29,600 euros a month

12 mins ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly more united than ever, deny breakup

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button