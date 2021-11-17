Tech

Try the new WhatsApp Windows app!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

What we report today is an (almost) all Italian scoop, and as you have already understood, it concerns WhatsApp and its applications for desktop systems, in particular Windows (10 and 11) and macOS.

Lumia updates he has in fact discovered that there is one new WhatsApp app for Windows, still in beta, but already downloadable from the Microsoft Store, then in absolute safety, as reported later by Windows Blog Italy. And what is so special about this new application?

BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON

The most important functions are all there: multi-device support, in order to be autonomous from the smartphone, chat (obviously), video calls, editing and drawing tools, working notifications even with the app not running. Strangely the stickers are missing, which will certainly be implemented in a future version; after all, we always talk about a beta.

There is also another news, reported this time from the usual WABetaInfo: In addition to the Windows app, the app for macOS based on Catalyst, which is basically the iPad app, which will be made available on Apple’s desktop system. The app for iPad and macOS will therefore have the same interface and the same features, even if the desktop version should have some different elements to adapt it to a non-touch system.

The bad news is that, until the iPad app is released, not even the macOS one will see the light, and in any case the latter will only arrive at a later time. Moral: there will certainly be waiting, because the times of WhatsApp are always inscrutable.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Apple-I, the ancestor of the Mac goes to auction: born in Jobs’s garage, today it is worth 600 thousand dollars

1 week ago

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition arrives in Italy at 899 ??

6 days ago

Kawasaki Z650RS 2022 test: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

2 weeks ago

Finally Square Enix has noticed the game breaking bug of Final Fantasy IX on iOS

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button