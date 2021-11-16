Try the new WhatsApp Windows app!
What we report today is an (almost) all Italian scoop, and as you have already understood, it concerns WhatsApp and its applications for desktop systems, in particular Windows (10 and 11) and macOS.
Lumia updates he has in fact discovered that there is one new WhatsApp app for Windows, still in beta, but already downloadable from the Microsoft Store, then in absolute safety, as reported later by Windows Blog Italy. And what is so special about this new application?
The most important functions are all there: multi-device support, in order to be autonomous from the smartphone, chat (obviously), video calls, editing and drawing tools, working notifications even with the app not running. Strangely the stickers are missing, which will certainly be implemented in a future version; after all, we always talk about a beta.
There is also another news, reported this time from the usual WABetaInfo: In addition to the Windows app, the app for macOS based on Catalyst, which is basically the iPad app, which will be made available on Apple’s desktop system. The app for iPad and macOS will therefore have the same interface and the same features, even if the desktop version should have some different elements to adapt it to a non-touch system.
The bad news is that, until the iPad app is released, not even the macOS one will see the light, and in any case the latter will only arrive at a later time. Moral: there will certainly be waiting, because the times of WhatsApp are always inscrutable.