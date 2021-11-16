Try the new WhatsApp Windows app!

What we report today is an (almost) all Italian scoop, and as you have already understood, it concerns WhatsApp and its applications for desktop systems, in particular Windows (10 and 11) and macOS.

Lumia updates he has in fact discovered that there is one new WhatsApp app for Windows, still in beta, but already downloadable from the Microsoft Store, then in absolute safety, as reported later by Windows Blog Italy. And what is so special about this new application?

The most important functions are all there: multi-device support, in order to be autonomous from the smartphone, chat (obviously), video calls, editing and drawing tools, working notifications even with the app not running. Strangely the stickers are missing, which will certainly be implemented in a future version; after all, we always talk about a beta.