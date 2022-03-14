Try these great games for free on Steam during the weekend

A few days passed without us having the opportunity to try a free game on Steam, but don’t despair, for the period from March 10 to 14 we already have something to entertain ourselves with on PC without having to spend anything at all.

Steam prepares us a nice weekend

Fans of horror and survival will be pleased with the possibility of escaping here from the Killers, a group of madmen who will invariably seek to murder humans. If you’re not okay with being the prey, you can also join the bad guys in Dead by Deadlight, available to everyone for a limited time. You can play it with the click of a button here.

The good thing is that any progress you’ve made in the trial can be carried over to the final version if you decide to buy it, which would be a pretty good deal as it’s currently 50% off.

Our second free chance of the weekend is a long way from the horror genre. And it is that in Stumble Guys, you will be able to compete in a multiplayer environment with up to 32 players online in several fun obstacle courses where there can be only one winner.

To access the free trial you can click here and as in the case of Dead by Deadlight, the game will be at a 50% discount during the weekend.