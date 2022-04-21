Try These Tricks To Moisturize Curls Without Washing Your Hair Photo: Pexels

The curly hair It needs a lot of care, more than straight hair. Define the curls, avoid frizz, dryness and a frizz that you don’t want is quite a challenge and for that you need special techniques and products.

There are days when the only option is to pick it up, and when there is no time to wash it and fix it and for that, you need a routine to solve that your hair still looks good and nice without having to dedicate a whole morning to it.

For that we recommend that you look for products with some special characteristics, you choose your favorite brand.

Moisten your hair before applying any product

The first trick is to moisten, not wet, your hair before applying any product. Before applying creams, your hair will thank you for using a spray with water before, and moisten it so that when you put your product it is absorbed more and better. In addition, most require a blow dryer, and this will prevent it from drying out too much.

Apply keratin spray

There are many brands that today have released this product, avoiding creams and foams that can leave hair “stiff”. This is ideal for dry hair, it reactivates the shine, the elasticity of the curls and helps to detangle.

Use two-step moisturizing treatments

Two-step treatments already exist, they are the ones that use the moisturizer that defines and hydrates the hair, and in a second step the “booster” of the curls is added. It is what gives them volume and shine. You can use this after spray with water.

Use serums or anti-frizz serums

If you like gels and creams, there are serums that produce the same fixing effect without the need to apply too much density to your hair and also avoid washing. They usually help repair damaged and dry hair.

Use products with aloe

Aloe repairs everything, the skin, the hair, your body inside. Aloe for your curls will also be an ally because it will restore shine to dull hair and, in addition, it will hydrate it. If you have very dry hair, its natural ingredients will rebuild it and your curls will be silky and shiny again.

In the end, always use a dryer with a heat protector.

To fix these products, heat is good, as long as you make sure that they have a heat protector, or use the water spray that will protect your hair from dryness.

