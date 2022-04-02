Try This High Intensity Workout If You Want To Burn A Thousand Calories In 45 Minutes | Health | Magazine

Exercise is, after nutrition, the second fundamental pillar to lose weight. Carrying out regular physical activity, in which you work cardio and strength, will allow you to reduce fat and increase muscle mass. In short, life, wellness and fitness insurance.

But the question arises, what training to choose if I have decided to make sport a way of life? The answer is that it all depends on your goals, but if you want fast results, high intensity exercises should not be missing from your minimum weekly training, twice a week, as HOLA!

Pull-ups with V crunches.

High intensity exercise to burn a thousand calories in 45 minutes

Currently there is a sports discipline based on high intensity training that is in vogue and valued as the most effective, complete and addictive. The method name is called TRIB3.

The personal trainer Gonzalo Romero, Head Coach of TRIB3 in Spain, details that “it is a training method, where you work in three zones: tapes, resistance and intensity. All this during 45 minutes of bootcamp enjoying the best music and group training”.

“TRIB3 training is based on interval exercises that combine treadmill, airbike and functional training, working all muscle groups and favoring fat burning, not only during the session, but also during the hours that follow”, explains the trainer.

The Tabata training method that only lasts 4 minutes

When asked why the method is so effective and why calories can be burned even after doing it, the expert indicates that for “at least 15 minutes the heart works ‘at full throttle’ and reaches between 80 and 93% of maximum capacity, thus achieving, thanks to the EPOC effect (Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption), caused by oxygen demand, that caloric burning lasts up to 36 hours after exercise”.

All high intensity activity must be previously supervised by experts before starting. TRIB3 is for everyone according to their physical condition. Photo: Pexels

On a treadmill you will work on your aerobic capacity. You will run with different speeds and inclines challenging you in each of your workouts. With our highly inclusive method we will ensure that you do your best, but always within your possibilities.

Running on a treadmill is one of the options offered by TRIB3

In the resistance zone you will work both with dumbbells and with your own body. You will gain strength and stimulate your muscles in each session.

The protagonist of intensity is ‘airbike’. There is no other item on the market that gets your heart rate up as fast as these bikes. Not only will your heart rate go up, you will also be able to work using the different parts of your body, alternating the way you work, leading you to give everything, but always depending on your physical form.

How many calories can be burned with a session?

You can burn up to 1000 calories per session, although this will depend on gender, height, weight and intensity. Regardless of your individual characteristics, this tool will help you work in high intensity intervals, achieving a very effective training.

This methodology has been validated by different scientific studies as one of the most effective ways to burn calories while training.

Benefits and HIIT training routines to gain resistance and lose fat from home

Is it an exercise suitable for everyone?

The answer is yes. But with nuances. “Despite training in a group, the team of coaches supervises the progress of each person and adapts the exercise at home.

Not only according to their physical form, they also take into account if there is an injury. Therefore, he states that even beginners will have different options, adapted to different levels, so that each partner trains within their capabilities”. (I)