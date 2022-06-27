Try this home remedy to eliminate cockroaches from your home with onion!

Let’s see, we can bet you an extra comma that you can’t love cockroaches. And it is that, if we stop to think a little more deeply, one of the insects that we hate the most and not only that, it also causes us great disgust, without a doubt that is the cockroach. And, it is that, with the arrival of the heat, these animals They seem to come out of hiding and be the happiest of all, walking in our house or kitchen without sorrow or glory.

And that’s when we think; With what right? What gives them the courage to do what they want in our home? simple because they feel like it. And it is that we already do a lot with keeping the doghow to get a parasite good for nothing and also wants to live at our expense. Of course, this is usually not easy, because they are of that type of insects who stay at home.

Related news

This, in large part, is due to they love dirt and bad habits, at the first opportunity they get, they take advantage and settle in your refrigerator or any place that seems warm to them. Around the world, it is believed that there are more than 4500 species of cockroaches and approximately 500 genresThey are usually brown, red or dark in color and almost always have a flattened body.

Related news

Faced with this situation and with the intention of protecting the health of people at home, because even for that they are disgusting, since they usually transmit endless diseasestoday we bring you one ideal option to drive them away And for this, you will only need onion and boric acid.

Material

1/2 chopped onion

1/2 cup of flour

Water

1 pinch of sugar

3 or 4 tsp boric acid

Process

You must mix all the ingredients in a bowl that DO NOT use for cooking. When you got the kind of pastawe will form balls. We are going to distribute them throughout the house, mainly in the places that usually appear. You will notice that in a short time they have been removed.

FACT: It goes without saying that if you have pets either little children, you must be very careful of the places where you place your balls, because turns out to be highly toxic.