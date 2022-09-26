try this new exercise to reduce discomfort

Low back pain can be addressed in many ways, depending on the specific case of each person. Of course, there is a common element in this type of discomfort: the rigidity of the diaphragm.

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach), teaches us an exercise in which, through several steps, we can improve this ailment. First we must lie on our back and do a pelvic bridge. By raising the pelvis, “we are contracting the gluteus and the abdominal area. Therefore, we improve the symmetry between the pelvis and the thorax”, says Téllez.

After, we have to raise our arms in order to reduce the tension in the muscles accessory to breathing. Lastly, we do long exhalations. Specifically, you have to exhale with your voice little by little until you run out of air completely.

Normally, tension and stress cause us to breathe with the accessory muscles, something that makes the diaphragm rigid. With this exercise, we will achieve that the diaphragm stretches during the exhalationsthat we must repeat them in series of between 3 and 5.

