TRY TO CATCH ME

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Catch Me If You Can

Country: USA

Year: 2002

Duration: 141 min

Type: comedy, biographical, dramatic

Subject: Frank Abagnale Jr., Stan Redding

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Film script: Jeff Nathanson

Production: Dreamworks SKG, Amblin Entertainment, Muse Entertainment, Splendid Pictures, Kemp Company, Parkers / MacDonald Production

Distribution: United International Pictures

Photography: Janusz Kaminski

Special effects: John C. Hartigan, Nathan McGuinness

Music: John Williams

Costumes: Mary Zophres

Makeup: Lois Burwell, Sian Grigg, Daniel Striepeke

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Brian Howe, Frank John Hughes, Steve Eastin, Chris Ellis, John Finn, Jennifer Garner, Nancy Lenehan, Ellen Pompeo, Elizabeth Banks

With 2 nominations a Oscar awards, 1 candidacy a Golden Globes , “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), won an ai SAG Awards and cashed 7.6 million euros at the Italy Box Office. Steven Spielberg , who certainly does not need additional notes to his great stylistic and narrative talent, masterfully deals with the theme of ‘ambiguity’, focusing everything on duplicity of identity ‘. Taken from the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr, the film captures the attention from the first scene, embellished by the excellent photography by Janusz Kaminski. Under the adrenaline-pumping skill of the protagonist, a brilliant serial manipulator, Spielberg portrays the complex relationship between father and son in the constant search for mutual recognition; with impeccable style, the well-known director draws inspiration from the scratch of Hitchcock and the nuances of sixties Hollywood comedy. The interpretation of C is greathristopher Walken in the role of Frank Abagnale Senior ; equally excellent are the interpretations of T.om Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. The evocative music (John Williams) underline the pathos that the plot already evokes: the captivating parable of the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., only excites the viewer.