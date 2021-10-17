News

TRY TO CATCH ME

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Catch Me If You Can

Loading...
Advertisements

Country: USA
Year: 2002
Duration: 141 min
Type: comedy, biographical, dramatic
Subject: Frank Abagnale Jr., Stan Redding
Direction: Steven Spielberg
Film script: Jeff Nathanson
Production: Dreamworks SKG, Amblin Entertainment, Muse Entertainment, Splendid Pictures, Kemp Company, Parkers / MacDonald Production
Distribution: United International Pictures
Photography: Janusz Kaminski
Special effects: John C. Hartigan, Nathan McGuinness
Music: John Williams
Costumes: Mary Zophres
Makeup: Lois Burwell, Sian Grigg, Daniel Striepeke
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Brian Howe, Frank John Hughes, Steve Eastin, Chris Ellis, John Finn, Jennifer Garner, Nancy Lenehan, Ellen Pompeo, Elizabeth Banks

With 2 nominations a Oscar awards, 1 candidacy a Golden Globes , “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), won an ai SAG Awards and cashed 7.6 million euros at the Italy Box Office. Steven Spielberg , who certainly does not need additional notes to his great stylistic and narrative talent, masterfully deals with the theme of ‘ambiguity’, focusing everything on duplicity of identity ‘. Taken from the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr, the film captures the attention from the first scene, embellished by the excellent photography by Janusz Kaminski. Under the adrenaline-pumping skill of the protagonist, a brilliant serial manipulator, Spielberg portrays the complex relationship between father and son in the constant search for mutual recognition; with impeccable style, the well-known director draws inspiration from the scratch of Hitchcock and the nuances of sixties Hollywood comedy. The interpretation of C is greathristopher Walken in the role of Frank Abagnale Senior ; equally excellent are the interpretations of T.om Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. The evocative music (John Williams) underline the pathos that the plot already evokes: the captivating parable of the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., only excites the viewer.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
782
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
651
News

Cinema, all films out in October
612
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
558
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
501
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
436
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
422
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
397
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
286
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top