Try to win Galaxy Z Flip 3 or a Neo QLED 4K TV thanks to the new Samsung competition

From smartphones to TVs up to household appliances and monitors, Samsung in the last 30 years it has represented innovation and progress for users, even overcoming limits and going beyond the imagination. To celebrate and celebrate all this, the company has launched the competition “Innovators for 30 years“in which anyone can participate.

Doing so is simple: suffice tell with a video how a product from its vast catalog has changed your life and daily life, and how this has made you feel right in the future.