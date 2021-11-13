Try to win Galaxy Z Flip 3 or a Neo QLED 4K TV thanks to the new Samsung competition
From smartphones to TVs up to household appliances and monitors, Samsung in the last 30 years it has represented innovation and progress for users, even overcoming limits and going beyond the imagination. To celebrate and celebrate all this, the company has launched the competition “Innovators for 30 years“in which anyone can participate.
Doing so is simple: suffice tell with a video how a product from its vast catalog has changed your life and daily life, and how this has made you feel right in the future.
Like any self-respecting competition, there are prizes, which in this case are 4 Samsung products last generation:
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphone
- The Neo QLED 4K TV
- The Jet 90 Premium electric broom
- The Odyssey G9-G95T Series 49 “Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor
To know every detail of the competition we leave you at this address the complete regulation to consult, and also to read all the information on the respective selected articles you can click on colored button below that redirects you to the dedicated page.
COMPETITION “INNOVATORS FOR 30 YEARS”
