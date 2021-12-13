Try Triumph Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR: an addicting Triple. – Evidence

In twenty-seven years of career a Speed ​​has never been seen so elegant, sporty and with such technical equipment.

The Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR without upsetting the characteristics of the naked RS version, manages to say something new to those who love not extreme sports, with an eye to the aesthetic aspect.

Modern with a touch of neoclassicism, the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR strikes without a doubt, the body of the RS, with the fresh hairdresser’s hairstyle, a front half fairing with a round headlight that is so much sixties, could be a risky mix if we want, but according to the comments, like a lot.

Taking up the technical basis and most of the superstructures of the Speed ​​RS, this RR version is also characterized by finishes and materials of great valueFurthermore, on this model there are several details in carbon fiber, such as the supports of the fairing, the front fender, the lower profile of the tank and the radiator deflectors, in addition to those made of aluminum alloy.

The handlebar disappears together with the low rear-view mirrors, now we find two lower and advanced semi-handlebars (respectively of 135 and 50 mm), with rear-view mirrors mounted on the fairing. The footrests also change and retract by 26 mm and rise by 15 mm, while the seat surface remains at 830 mm.

There are two colors available, both very elegant, one white with golden threads or candy red, which requires a surcharge of 250 €.

The standard features include keyless ignition, full LED lights, cruise control and backlit electric controls.

Chassis and Brakes

From a technical point of view, the details that differentiate the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR from the 1200 RS are practically two, but their importance is fundamental, as we are talking about the suspensions. The excellent Ohlins NIX30 and mono TTX36 have been replaced by two semi-active electronic units Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 OBTi: 43 mm inverted fork and mono RSU with 120 mm travel.

In addition to the default settings coupled to the individual Riding Modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track), hydraulic intervention adjustments are also possible on the move from the 5-inch color TFT instrumentation (configurable with two different screens). Furthermore, by selecting the fifth Riding Mode available, called User, it is possible to customize every single aspect of the driving electronics and create a personal Riding.

The trellis frame, the swingarm and the rear subframe are all in aluminum alloy, and also aesthetically characterize this sports car. The alloy wheels are rubberized with the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 as original equipment, while observing them the gaze falls on the 320 mm discs and related Brembo Stylema monobloc radial mount calipers. Also the brake pumps (adjustable MCS model) and clutch are from the same supplier. At the rear there is a 220 mm disc with Brembo calliper, with two pistons.The ABS is Cornering and the braking in the Road map includes integral braking (braking with the front also intervenes the rear brake).

The weight of the RR is declared in 199 kg in running order (with the tank, which remains at 15.5 liters, 90% full), that is only one more than the naked 1200RS, the one saved by the carbon components and the single headlight, is compensated by the greater weight of the fairing and the semi-active suspensions.

Motor

Inherited directly from the RS is also the three-cylinder, which delivers the beauty of 180 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and with maximum torque of 125 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The increase of 30 horsepower compared to the 1,050 arrived with a complete redesign of the three-cylinder in-line twin-shaft, now lighter by as much as 7 kg, and made more compact in size, it goes from 1,050 to 1,160 cc with a major overhaul that takes the engine to even more super-squared sizes ( from bore and stroke 79 x 71.4 to 90 x 60.8 mm).

Naturally, the completely different intake and exhaust ducts and an exhaust valve that regulates delivery at low and medium engine speeds also change.

Another very important news is in the area distribution, with a control that passes from a cup system to a finger rocker arm system, designed to improve performance at high revs which, however, improves the thrust on the whole curve. The result is a more powerful engine at the top and clearly more ready to take turns thanks to a reduction of inertia in the whole unit equal to 12%.

The transmission is also completely new: the gearbox moves over the engine (stacked architecture), shortening the engine and thus offering greater freedom in cycling choices. And the power assisted slipper clutch is also new, with a reduced number of discs.

Do not miss the bidirectional quickshifter developed thanks to the experiences in Moto2.

Service and related maintenance are scheduled every 16,000 km.

Electronics

The electronic equipment of the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR, suspensions excluded, is identical to that of the RS, five riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and User) that define the response of the engine, the intervention of the traction control (adjustable on eight levels), slide control, wheelie control and engine brake (four levels available). Of course, the first four riding modes are preconfigured, while User allows you to vary the settings of the traction and wheelie controls at will. Slide control and engine brake are linked respectively to traction control and engine response.

Controlling everything is a six-axis inertial platform which governs the electronic interventions in a more precise way than before, while the instrumentation is set up for connection with the smartphone through the optional My Triumph App.

How is it going

You get an idea and then two gestures are enough, such as getting up and squeezing the knobs in your hands to change your opinion diametrically, regarding the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR. Few changes but definitely important to change the appearance and project a Speed ​​into the world of sports, dressed.

You find yourself loading the front end well, and once in motion, feeling more of what the front wheel is up to.

Of course, the first part of the test, which took place on the road, highlights a less comfort and greater physical commitment of the RR towards the RS, but uncomfortable and extreme sports are another thing.

The three-cylinder, mellow and responsive to any regime, it is a joy for most motorcyclists, we had already parked it on the RS and we find it with all its splendid features also on this Erre Erre, gasping at low revs, ready to shout at length, without hesitation and strong a transmission that supports him at all times. A real pleasure.

Excellent assisted gearbox, which limits the use of a clutch that does not stand out for its lightness in operation.

Pushes hard when required, and does so without hesitation, with the throttle control that perfectly understands the rider’s commands, as well as the chassis, which sees stability prevail over speed, with quick but always brushed changes of direction, and a suspension response consistent with the selected Riding Modes, more comfortable on Road and more sustained in Sport.

The unfavorable weather conditions, cold and a few drops of rain, made us appreciate the optional heated grips, while the windshield, albeit of limited size, is always better than nothing, and with the low handlebars it helps to compensate for the air thrust at motorway speeds. The RR proves to like the mixed, but the fast one, while we do not find it hard to believe that in the strait it would be the RS to assert itself, but now the program includes some sessions on the track, and finally the RR will be able to show its true potential.

Take off pants and jacket and wear overalls and boots to tackle the ups and downs, including the raised bend, of the Ascari Circuit in Andalucia, a perfect track for our Speed ​​Triple RR, were it not for the temperature below 10 degrees and a few patches of humidity to make the test less pleasant.

Precisely the too low temperature does not recommend mounting the Pirelli Supercorsa SC2 previously provided, and leaving the original equipment SP mounted (which we struggled a lot to keep up to temperature).

Being able to unleash the 180 horsepower of the three-cylinder is a joy for the senses, especially the hearing!

The vigorous thrust perceived on the road, on the track leaves room for stretches and driving rhythms of a very different kind, with the performance of a true sports car, but without that “specialization” to which the SBK replica that we usually drive between the curbs have accustomed us to. You have fun, a lot, with truly remarkable performances, but without that physical and mental commitment that at first can exalt, but in the long run it can be tiring for most.

The driving setting that on the road could make you prefer the RS in the strait, in this context is unparalleled, the greater sensitivity on the front axle, the footpegs that allow you to push and counter acceleration and a minimum aerodynamic protection, make the difference..

At higher speeds you find yourself curled up behind the windshield (damn the high tank that doesn’t allow you to “spread” properly), without the annoying sensation of having to cling to the handlebar of the RS, but with the semi-handlebars firmly in your hands.

Free from defects, the brakes, simply perfect on the road, and even more so on the track, powerful and modular, allow any type of adjustment to adapt them to your driving characteristics, while the suspensions, with the predefined settings, at least in today’s conditions, do not have any type of modification required.

The Triumph technicians have decided to limit the maximum speed to 250 km / h, a choice that is not very acceptable on the RS (at least for those who take it to the track), hardly tolerable on the RR, which is at ease on the track and on faster tracks it could lead to “unpleasant” situations.

The Speed ​​Triple RR proved to be really effective and fun, not tiring, despite the performance of the three-cylinder, a sui generis sports car, with a personal look, exciting performance and technical equipment of great value. If she wanted to be the first Speed ​​Sportiva, I’d say she did it just fine!

