TS – Eriksen-Onana, Ajax and Inter evaluate the exchange in January

The future of Christian Eriksen it should take shape by the end of the year. As he writes Tuttosport, December 12 will be six months from the accident in Denmark-Finland. In the second half of December the exams should be carried out from which it will be understood whether or not the internal defibrillator can be removed, a sine qua non condition for playing in A league. Otherwise Eriksen will have to focus on other leagues, perhaps England or Holland, where he has already played. L’Inter will go to meet Eriksen, currently the most plausible hypothesis is a contractual termination, with a saving on the engagement and a minus-valence.