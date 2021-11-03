TS – Eriksen-Onana, Ajax and Inter evaluate the exchange in January
The future of Christian Eriksen it should take shape by the end of the year. As he writes Tuttosport, December 12 will be six months from the accident in Denmark-Finland. In the second half of December the exams should be carried out from which it will be understood whether or not the internal defibrillator can be removed, a sine qua non condition for playing in A league. Otherwise Eriksen will have to focus on other leagues, perhaps England or Holland, where he has already played. L’Inter will go to meet Eriksen, currently the most plausible hypothesis is a contractual termination, with a saving on the engagement and a minus-valence.
An alternative way is to seek an agreement with theAjax, in which it militates Onana. The goalkeeper will be available from tomorrow after the period of suspension for disqualification. The fans do not want to see him with the lancers jersey, also for this reason an exchange could materialize in January between the goalkeeper and Eriksen. The Dutch would not lose Onana to zero, the same would happen to Inter with Eriksen. First, however, it will be necessary to pass the exams and assessments of the Danish player.
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 11:43)
