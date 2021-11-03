Ts – Eriksen, the most obvious solution. Exchange tests with Onana? Inter …

Inter likes the Ajax goalkeeper, the midfielder could return to the Netherlands if the OK does not arrive in Italy

Talking about it is always complicated, it is a delicate situation and as such must be faced with the utmost caution. Christian Eriksen will he return to tread a football field? Almost five months after the illness that hit him, it is a question that only the player will be able to answer. As he points out Tuttosport, its future, if there are no contraindications or delays, will probably be outlined by the end of the year.

The midfielder was implanted with a subcutaneous defibrillator. “In Italy, with such a device, he will never be able to play again. The exams are therefore expected to take place probably in the second half of December and there it will be understood if the player will be able to remove the defibrillator, thus being able to think of a future also in Serie A. Or if he will have to keep it (a solution that at the moment also seems to be supported by the player himself for personal peace of mind). At that point, to continue playing he will have to evaluate different leagues. The most obvious solution, in case of farewell, is the termination of the contract. Unless you figure another way“, emphasizes the newspaper.

“Inter, as the market reports have been telling for months, have long since got their hands on André Onana, a 25-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper who is expiring his contract with Ajax which represents, to date, the most likely destination for Eriksen, if decides to return to play in 2022. In the coming weeks it cannot be ruled out that Inter and Ajax will be able to sit down at a table and think about the possibility of setting up an exchange between Eriksen and Onana in January. return to the competitive activity of the Dane, then two ok will be needed from Eriksen himself “.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 10:01 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link