TS – Inter, Conte danger: Tottenham assaulted in the summer, 5 big players in the sights

The former Nerazzurri coach has accepted the Spurs proposal: here are his requests on the market

The now certain arrival of Antonio Conte on the Tottenham bench risks having important repercussions in an Inter key: the former Nerazzurri coach, in fact, could soon ask his new management some of his protagonists in the Milanese two-year period. According to Tuttosport there are several big nerazzurri who could end up in orbit Spurs:

“Antonio Conte returns to hover over Inter Milan, this time like a vulture. A risk that Beppe Marotta, after signing the coach’s severance pay in the summer, knew he was running. […] To make the situation even more detonating, the deep bond that Conte has managed to build with his players in the two seasons spent in the Nerazzurri. […] Precisely for this reason, in the summer Conte will try to attack Lautaro Martinez, Nicolò Barella and Milan Skriniar, who among other things has always been a fan of Paratici. Stefan De Vrij could also be part of the cauldron“.

“Marotta, for Barella, has already predicted a future as captain and, since the dinner in Kiev with Alessandro Beltrami, his agent, has not placed obstacles in meeting the wishes of the player who, in exchange, has allowed to be recognized only between two years the substantial salary increase expected with the renewal until 2026 (same practice adopted by Inter for the agreement with Lautaro). However, the Nerazzurri club (and this also applies to the Argentine) could hardly be competitive if Conte put the Italian at the top of his preferences in the list of reinforcements that he will deliver to Paratici: if Barella is the formidable midfielder he is today, a lot it is thanks to the coach who has always seen him as his heir on the pitch. […] In addition, the blue has everything, in terms of characteristics, to be a protagonist even in the Premier“.

The fifth big that could end up in Tottenham’s sights is Marcelo Brozovic: “Conte’s arrival in London may also be a factor in the renewal negotiations for Marcelo Brozovic, the only one among the big Nerazzurri still in the balance, considering that Ivan Perisic has already communicated to the club his desire not to extend the expiring contract. Brozovic was the lintel of Inter Contiana and is among the few specialists in the role in Europe. To sign, he wants a very important salary (between 6 and 6.5 million plus bonuses) but now the player’s entourage could also decide to take the stand waiting to understand what can happen at Tottenham. Because it is true that Brozovic has business in Milan and he is fine at Inter, but becoming a star of the Premier may represent for him a further upgrade in a career that has so far had second place in the world with Croatia as its highest point.“.

November 2, 2021 (change November 2, 2021 | 10:09 am)

