TS – Perisic, difficult renewal: from Kostic to Bastoni, all the ideas of Inter

Tuttosport analyzes all the players monitored by the Nerazzurri club to replace the possible farewell of the Croatian

Ivan Perisic he will not renew the contract with Inter expiring in June. He is sure of it Tuttosport, who tries to frame the strategies of the Nerazzurri club if the situation does not change in the coming months.

The dream would be Robin Gosens, but it is difficult to imagine that Inter at the end of the season could attempt the assault with costs exceeding 30 million. The name of can therefore come back into fashion Filip Kostic Eintracht Frankfurt, but among the most followed players there is Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Monchengladbach: his contract will expire in 2023 and without renewal next summer could be that of farewell. In France, on the other hand, there is talk of an interest in Gaius Henrique, 24-year-old Brazilian from Monaco, while in Spain he will expire Alfonso Pedraza, 25-year-old Villarreal winger.

The ideas don’t end there. For example in the Netherlands they like it Wijndal AZ, Germany Borna Sosa of Stuttgart. “But the performances of some players in our league and also in Serie B are also followed – reads the Turin daily -. In Serie A the growth of Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa (1 goal and 2 assists in the first championship in the top flight), while he is confirming an excellent winger Simone Bastoni of La Spezia. In the cadet championship, however, eyes on Carlos Augusto, 22-year-old Brazilian from Monza “.

November 13, 2021 (change November 13, 2021 | 11:51)

