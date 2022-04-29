TSE rejects PRM National Convention challenge

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected at midnight this Thursday the challenge action against the Convention Extraordinary National of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) held on January 30, filed by Mr. Fidel Alberto Tavárez and in which Guido Orlando Gómez Mazara appears as a volunteer intervener.

The TSE rejected the challenge action, considering it “inadmissible, ill-founded and lacking legal basis.”

In a statement sent to the media and in which the information is offered, the TSE He explained that the decision was adopted by judges Ygnacio Pascual Camacho Hidalgo, president; Juan Alfredo Biaggi Lama, Fernando Fernández and Pedro P. Yermenos Forastieri and the dissenting opinion of Judge Rosa Pérez de García, regarding the seventh ordinal.

“As for the merits, both the aforementioned challenge action, and the voluntary intervention, as inadmissible, ill-founded and lacking legal basis, since the Extraordinary Assembly of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) of January 30, 2022 was carried out in accordance with the constitutional, legal and statutory regulations that govern it; as well as the modification of the statutes of the PRM that was produced. This is so, by virtue of the fact that said Assembly is the superior organ of the party and sovereign to decide on all the statutory modifications in question; and it was verified that the due process for the aforementioned statutory reform was observed”, he indicated.

The statement indicates that the device of the sentence corresponding to the file TSE-01-0003-2022 “rejects the order of inadmissibility raised by the contested party regarding the non-exhaustion of an internal procedure in the PRM, since in the present case article 30.4 of Law no. 33-18 of Parties, Groups and Political Movements, nor the statutes of the PRM contemplate this requirement as a previous step for the exercise of an action of this nature”.

The court also rejects the order of inadmissibility raised by the contested party regarding the alleged non-deposit of the document whose challenge is being pursued, “since, on the one hand, there is a copy of the resolutions approved in the Extraordinary Assembly of the PRM of January 30, 2022 presented by the challenging party and, on the other hand, the main object of the challenge is not the document that includes the conclusions of the Extraordinary Assembly, but the holding of said Assembly itself and, specifically, the modification statutory produced”.

The decision was adopted with the dissenting vote of Judge Rosa Pérez de García, regarding the seventh ordinal, whose legal reasoning will be incorporated into the full sentence.