Tsitsipas attacks Djokovic: «He wanted to follow his rules. According to him, are we vaccinated idiots? “

After the statements made yesterday, January 12, by the former tennis player and now coach Martina Navratilova, another tennis great has had his say on the affair involving Novak Djokovic. The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas defined what the Serbian player did as something «that few have dared since the ATP and Tennis Australia announced the conditions to be here. Among us players, no one imagined being able to come without being vaccinated. It takes a lot of courage to do it ». The statements were released on Indian TV. Some time ago he invited us to “respect Novak, whatever decision he takes.” The number 4 of the ATP ranking then launched the attack on Djokovic, explaining that the question must be seen “from two points of view: on the one hand, almost all the players are completely covered by the vaccine and have followed the rules for playing the tournament. On the other hand, there is someone who has preferred to follow his own path and who makes others look like idiots ». And finally: “He played with his rules and did what many players were unable to do, especially after the ATP announced the criteria for entering the country”.

Morrison: “Djokovic will play in the first round of the Australian Open”

Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the Serbian tennis player will play in the first round of the Australian Open in tennis despite the uncertainty about the visa. Despite this, the government has not yet decided whether to cancel his entry permit. The previous statement by the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke according to which it is considering canceling the visa “it hasn’t changed,” Morrison said.

