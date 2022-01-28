Tsitsipas beats Sinner, a defeat that doesn’t hurt :: Blog on Today









We were dreaming with Sinner. After the beautiful and painful victory of Matteo Berrettini in yesterday’s quarter-finals against Monfils, we hoped to have two Italians in the semifinals and, given that they were not on the same side of the scoreboard, in this year so generous for Italian sport our desires even pushed us. to imagine an all-Italian final at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Dreams, however, have to deal with reality. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek champion, who today clearly beat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final, took us back to the real dimension.





The 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 that the number 4 in the world inflicted on the South Tyrolean champion is the sign of the technical gap currently present between the number 4 in the world and Sinner, current number 10. A difference that today, Wednesday January 26, it was further amplified as Tsitsipas, aware of Sinner’s worth, played one of his best games. He weakened the confidence of ours and in the end overwhelmed him in terms of points, thanks to a granitic performance in every moment of the match. It took him just over two hours, in which he made it clear to Sinner that he would only score by overcoming. Tsitsipas immediately put the game on its tracks with an initial 3-0 in the first set, which he then won 6-3. After a second set in which Sinner tried to hold on to the match, but had to yield 6-4, Tsitsipas closed the match in the third game, where Sinner was busted twice and yielded 6-2.









We are sure that a meticulous athlete like Sinner will be able to draw another valuable lesson from this Australian experience where, for the second time in his career, he reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. From the first training he will try to improve to overcome the weaknesses shown today. The Australian Open was certainly a positive experience for him, within a long season where he will fight for noble goals. The first will be to confirm the top-ten and qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. It will certainly be a year in which he will have to face fierce and hungry rivals, a season that will make him grow and mature. So on Sinner: constantly growing.















