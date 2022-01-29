Tsitsipas: «Medvedev is not the most mature of people. I don’t know how long it can run like this “

After the defeat at the Australian Open: «I don’t pay him much attention on the pitch, I’m focused on myself. My father’s coaching? The referees don’t understand that you can’t hear anything on the pitch “

The final of the men’s singles of the Australian Open 2021 will be between Rafael Nadal (who defeated Berrettini in four sets) and Medvedev (who beat Tsitsipas in four sets).

At the press conference, the Greek did not hold back and also answered questions about his opponent whom he acknowledged having played better.

At the end of the second set, Medvedev railed at the referee and protested that he did not take action against Tsitsipas because he was constantly receiving advice from his father and it is a prohibited practice (coaching).

They asked Tsitsipas how he behaves when he sees Medvedev losing control.

It was fun. I don’t pay him too much attention. I know that players also do this to distract you. Maybe it was a tactic. He is not the most mature of people.

He accused you of receiving coaching from your father.

It’s not true. I feel nothing when I play. It’s impossible. With the noise that the audience one point and another, it would take a great ability to listen to the coaches. I was laughing at it the other day because during my match against Paire, my coaches were like three miles away and once again I immediately took a coaching warning. It was the funnest moment of this Australian Open.

Did the warning bother you? Because you didn’t win a set afterwards.

I’m used to it. They have long been in the sights of the referees. I feel like the referee is always looking my way and never my opponent’s. I think I’ve been a victim of this for a long time. What can I say? I don’t think the referees will ever understand that I can’t hear anything on the pitch because I’m focused on the game, I repeat the points in my head. The last thing I want is someone to give me advice on what to do. In training, perhaps, but not in competition.

Have you ever asked your dad not to talk during your games?

Yes, we had a discussion about that. But you know, that’s how he is, when there is tension, he talks. You can’t stop it. It is in its nature. I spent hours talking to him about it, but that’s how he is. And I’m sure I’ll continue to get warnings, even if I don’t hear anything. They can do what they want if they think they are right. This is why I came out in favor of coaching during matches last year. Anyway, all the coaches do it. Most do it subtly and get away with it. By allowing coaching, everything becomes more transparent.

You spoke of Medvedev’s lack of maturity. What do you think of him personally? Can you separate the person from the player?

He is a great player, very competitive. He runs like a marathoner, for hours and hours. I don’t know if it will last that long. From experience, I know that running that much has a strong impact on your body. Other champions have said so too. But I respect the fact that he can run for so long and that he is physically present on every spot. He is one of the greatest fighters on the field, alongside Nadal.