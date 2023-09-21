TSM, goodbye Lcs: slot sold

The North American organization TSM has officially sold its place: the LCS loses one of the competition’s historic teams.

TSM will no longer be part of the LCS, the franchise position of the North American League of Legends competition has been handed over to Shopify Rebellion. Although it is not a surprise, since founder and CEO Andy Dhin had already announced his departure from the LCS organization, his official arrival in the last few hours is a hard blow.

TSM, the Juventus of the LCS

We are talking about the team that has won the most LCS championships with seven trophies won, one more than Cloud9, and five second places. To make a comparison, it is as if Juventus decided to leave Serie A football. TSM are also one of the historic organizations on the international League of Legends scene. winners of the Intel Extreme Mastes World Championship in 2015. They have made 8 participations in the World Cup, the last in 2020, when TSM closed the group in the worst possible way with zero wins and six losses, leaving a bitter memory.

TSM’s last season saw them finish in seventh place in the Spring Split, failing to make the playoffs, and in sixth place in the Summer regular season before ending their adventure in the Top 8 of the playoffs. Too little for an organization of this caliber and with the history it carries on its shoulders. Clearly, however, the The organization’s decline had now begun. and the desire to leave the North American stage to move to another place has already been declared. Among the reasons is the financial crisis caused in particular by bankruptcy of the Ftx platformwith which TSM had signed a $210 million sponsorship deal.

The Shopify Rebellion is coming

Among the various possibilities explored by TSM to give up the slot, in the end it was Shopify Rebellion that prevailed, organization founded just two years ago in February 2021. Until now, the company had operated in Dota 2, Halo, Rocket League, Valorant and Starcraft. It will be a first for League of Legends and will compile not only the legacy of the TSM slot but also the current roster consisting of Hauntzer, Bugi, Insanity, Wildturtle and Chime, including head trainer Reven.

According to rumors reported about X by Kellen Browning, a New York Times reporter, TSM would have sold the slot and the rights to the roster. to the tune of 10 million dollars. The same amount with which TSM acquired the rights to the LCS franchise in 2018: a sign that the value of a League of Legends slot in North America has depreciated. In May, Clg, another historic organization, sold its assets and space to Nrg for zero, effectively transferring debts to the new organization. An organization that a few weeks ago won the Lcs Summer Split, also qualifying for the world championship for the first time in its history.