The Dr YJ MiiSenior Vice President of Research and Development at TSMC, revealed in an interview that he believes chip shortage will last until 2024 or 2025. Basically, this prediction is based on the fact that the current and disproportionate demand will continue over time, so that the semiconductor industry will continue to work at full speed trying to deal with already delayed orders.

Added to this is that all the relevant announcements of new factories or expansions of existing ones are very nice, but none of them will start mass production in two or three years, which will be when current production can be increased. Once that moment arrives, it would be necessary to see how the situation is in terms of supply and demand.

“Right now, the industry is investing a huge amount of capital in creating additional capacity to solve the problem of chip shortages,” says Mii. “Today we have a much clearer picture of future demand than we did two years ago.”

Additionally, he spoke of the difficulties that the company is going through. in offering more advanced manufacturing processes.

“We are approaching the atomic scale. Before, we could reach the next generation node by fine-tuning the process, but now for each generation we must find new ways in terms of transistor architecture, materials, processes and tools. In the past, it was a big optical contraction, but that trick is not so easy to do anymore.”

via: IEEE Spectrum | TechPowerUp