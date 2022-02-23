TSMC would have problems offering better performance with 3nm

The latest industry rumors reveal that TSMC is still having many problems to improve the performance of its manufacturing process of 3nmto the point that to try to meet the needs of various customers, the company already has three versions of its manufacturing process: N3, N3E and N3B. It is expected that each of these versions will focus on different points, such as the highest possible performance, or in the opposite case, the lowest energy consumption.

However, there are also problems regarding the monthly production capacity, indicating that it will not be able to meet the initially planned production. According to rumours, this means that each wafer at 3nm would be around the $30,000 price tag.

This has caused what we have already seen, that many customers stay in the 5nm manufacturing process, or move to 5nm processes. N4, N4P, N4X. This latest move has been made by TSMC’s most important partner, Manzana.

Lucky for TSMC, Samsung Foundry is very busy right now with its 4nmwhich are disastrous in terms of performance, indicating a rate of return of 35% per wafer compared to +70% of TSMC, together with the problems it presents to reach high frequencies or energy consumption problems.

The great beneficiary of all this is Intelwhich has fully stepped on the accelerator, either by announcing that its most advanced manufacturing processes they will arrive sooner than expectedwhile investing billions of dollars in acquisitions, such as the recent purchase of Tower Semiconductor and its 7 semiconductor facilities, or the recent rumors that it will build new facilities both in Europe What in India.

via: Digitimes | @witeken