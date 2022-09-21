News

Tsunami and earthquake hit southern Mexico and leave considerable damage in the State of Colima

Tsunami and earthquake hit southern Mexico and leave considerable damage in the State of Colima. Twitter images.

Three hours after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook central and southern Mexico, a tsunami surprised residents of the coast of the State of Colima, where the sea entered damaging buildings, buildings, ramadas and even altered the course of a lagoon that drains into the sea.

Although Michoacán was the epicenter of the violent shaking, Colima was one of the most affected, registering material damage to infrastructure, highways, the death of a person due to the fall of an advertising fence and damage after a tsunami in Manzanillo.

Colima recorded a 5.1 magnitude aftershock after the 7.4 richter earthquake.

Various videos on the social network Twitter showed how the water begins to contract to start the tsunami, putting the lives of residents at risk, as well as how in other areas the water begins to enter the main streets of Manzanillo in Colima .

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported in a video through his Twitter account, that a person died in the facilities of a shopping center in Colima, due to the fall of a billboard due to the earthquake caused by the earthquake. earthquake.

The authorities reported that various sections of the highway between Guadalajara and Manzanillo, in Colima, were affected by landslides and rock falls, which complicated the flow of vehicles in the area and cut some roads.

