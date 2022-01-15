Tsunami in Tonga after the eruption of the Hunga- Corriere.it volcano

A tsunami struck the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga, Nuku’alofa, after the eruption of the Hunga volcano

A tsunami struck on Saturday 15 January on the capital of Kingdom of Tonga

, Nuku’alofa, after the eruption of the Hunga volcano. The situation in the South Pacific archipelago, which lies midway between New Zealand and Hawaii, was described as unstable by a local reporter who spoke to the New Zealand site. 1News

. Mary Fonua, who works in Nuku’alofa, spoke of a series of huge explosions, 65 km away and the arrival of the tsunami waves about 15 minutes later.

Kesha Kolovatu, a Tongan who now lives in New Zealand, tells al Courier service that the eruption was very close to the main island: my family is no longer able to connect to the Internet. I can’t communicate with them anymore, I don’t know what’s going on. The sky was already very dark around 6 pm and fragments of rock were falling.

In Nuku’alofa the wave it was about 1.2 meters, for now, no tsunami warning has been issued for Australia.

Second iNews, the explosion caused by the volcano was also felt in Fiji, Samoa and New Zealand. This is not the first episode: the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano started erupting frequently in December.

On Twitter the first videos of the disaster of which it is not yet possible to evaluate the proportions.