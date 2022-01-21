Tsunami in Tonga caused a spill of 6 thousand barrels of oil in Peru: Italian ship involved

The tsunami caused by the eruption of the Hunga volcano in Tonga also caused an environmental disaster in Peru. At least 6 thousand barrels of oil were in fact spilled into the sea from the La Pampilla refinery. Moored to the platform at that time, the Italian ship Mare Doricum. The crew is fine and the ship has been safely docked.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga also caused environmental disasters in Peru, where a large pocket of oil ended up in the sea on Saturday 15 January during the unloading operations in the La Pampilla refinery, in the Callao area, the port of Lima. The tsunami born with the explosion of the volcano soon reached and hit the country. Local authorities are accused of not having issued the tsunami alarm in time, thus continuing activities on the oil platform. An Italian ship, the Mare Doricum, was docked at the refinery terminal at that time. The violence of the tsunami severed the drainage pipes of the oil pipeline, causing the spill of at least 6 thousand barrels of crude oil. According to what is reported by Fratelli d’Amico Armatori, the Italian company that owns the Mare Doricum, the crew informed the First Officer that he interrupted the unloading operations and ensured that the manifold valves were closed. The crew is fine and the ship has been safely anchored. The spill is allegedly attributable to the Repsol e not to the boat that was currently refueling.

At that point, emergency intervention was triggered and the oil slick was blocked with floating barriers. The oil, however, has passed the protection system with the passing of the hours, reaching the marine reserve of Ancòn. This latest event has given new strength to the controversies that have arisen in recent days due to the delay in the communications of the tsunami alert by the authorities. The lack of communication caused the crowding of the beaches in the hours preceding the tidal wave. The Minister of the Environment, Rubén Ramìrez, pointed the finger at the Spanish company Repsol, in charge of the La Pampilla refinery, accusing it of negligence. The National Protected Areas Service (Sernanp) defined the incident as “irreparable damage”. An investigation has been opened on the episode for alleged environmental crime. Meanwhile, the Mare Doricum was safely anchored off Callao and the boat would not have suffered any damage. All crew members are well and have remained on board to ensure the management of the ship.

The environmental disaster

This is the worst environmental disaster that has occurred in Lima in recent years. At least 18,000 square meters of beaches have been engulfed by oil. Residents and conservationists tried to clean them up after the incident, gathering on the coast. Also affected two nature reserves. The oil spill caused the deaths of hundreds of birds and marine species. The residents also pay the price, who find their main means of livelihood in fishing. The mayor of Ventanilla, most affected by the event, told a local radio that the local Navy did not notify anyone of the incident. According to what he stated, Repsol itself had spoken of a “limited” spill. Hours after the incident, the oil continued to spread, thus reaching the coasts.