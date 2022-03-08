“Tsunami of closures”. The alarm goes off after the sanctions

There would be plenty of orders. Of orders as well. There are those who had recently hired ten more workers, who planned investments for hundreds of thousands of euros. Everything stopped, or worse with the risk of going upside down. The cost of energy for a family it means tightening the belt, reducing heating hours, putting less fuel in the car. For a company, especially if energy-intensive, it can mean the final blow: “With these prices we don’t know how long we will be able to resist – he says. Massimo Bodei, of the homonymous foundry in Brescia – Two or three months, then we will have to make a decision. If it remains so, it is better to close and end “.

After pandemic, which forced everyone home and reduced world production volumes, the market seemed to have recovered. Italy is running at + 6% of GDP and orders are not lacking even today. In September, however, the Concesio foundries begin to register something anomalous. “Suddenly we realized that the bill had grown in an incredible way – he explains Giovanni Parecchini, of the Bodei Foundry – 2021 had been a positive year, with an important profit, but the energy increases of the last few months have eaten up almost everything “. 2022 started even worse. “In January 2021 I paid 16 thousand euros for electricity – he says Aldo Arici, director of Unifond – in the same month of 2022, with 10% less consumption, I have to shell out 47 thousand euros. A blow “.

The Bresciano foundries produce semi-finished brass products. The taps that each of us has at home are born here. The brass enters the induction furnace, is melted and poured into the molds. Then cooled, cut, processed and sent to the companies that pay the order. These small businessesthe engine of the country, produce their profits by leveraging reduced margins. It all depends on the cost of labor and energy. If one of the two goes up, the risk is to lose. “If I insert the energy costs of the first months of 2022 in last year’s budget – calculates Arici – I expect to close the year with a loss of 300 thousand euros”.

Basically, the data on the cost of energy speak for themselves. “In December 2021 the average price for companies had reached 281 euros per megawatt hour, compared to 125 euros in the first months of the same year – explains Antonio Gigliotti, director of the Centro Studi Fiscal Focus – This means that in less than a year the cost has tripled. And the raw material, gas, on a world scale had an increase of 423% “. The energy-intensive companies they have tried everything to contain losses: erode their margins (already minimal), ask customers for an increase (with the risk of losing them), shift productive hours at night (but the cost of labor goes up and productivity goes down), postpone investments (which would have improved working conditions). Some, like the Cunio Foundries, did worse: “In January I turned off an oven – complains Pierangelo Cunio – and if something does not change by April I will close the entire foundry department ”. Indeed, it is not enough to struggle. “Everything has increased – adds Massimo Bodei -: sand, resins, gasoline for transport. We record approximately 22 thousand euros in additional costs every month. In February we paid our bill late: it had never happened “. Only the brass has gone from 4 euros to over 6 euros per kg.

There are several factors that cause the increases in bills. On the one hand, the post-pandemic production boom, with companies starving for energy. On the other, the geopolitical tensions. “Until a fortnight ago I was convinced that it would have been a temporary increase – says Arici – But now, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, things are changing”. Western sanctions a Putin they risk leaving Italy, a country 40% dependent on Moscow, to the gas barrel. “There is a great deal of concern – adds Parecchini – also because the states at war are precisely the ones that supply us with the raw material. We expect further increases on the cost ofelectric energy“.

The government has already invested about 10 billion to curb the expensive bills, as well as incentives, tax credits, cutting system charges. But that’s not enough. Draghi has planned to reopen the coal-fired power plants and to use gas reserves. It will perhaps serve to contain costs in recent months, but from next winter “in the absence of supplies from Russia the situation risks becoming complicated”. Just look at the data, again. “Since last February 23, the day on which the EU approved the package of sanctions against Russia, the average price of energy per MWh has increased by 307%. In fact, yesterday the average purchase price settled at 587.67 Euro / MWh compared to 191.48 Euro / MWh on 23 February ”, explains Gigliotti. “Eight days after approval, the Energy Decree has already been passed”. Without “tax relief on labor costs to compensate for increases in energy”, in short, the risk is to find “a tsunami of closures, relocations and bankruptcies”.