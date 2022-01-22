Tsunami Tonga, hit 84% of the inhabitants

The tsunami caused by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano

it affected 84% of the approximately 105,000 people living in the kingdom of Tonga. This was announced by the government of the Pacific archipelago, specifying that at the moment its priorities are the supply of food and water to the population, with almost 60 thousand liters distributed so far during the relief efforts.

“Although there has been no further volcanic activity, the challenges for shipping remain since the fallout on the surface of the ocean is causing damage to ships“, the government said in the second update after the eruption.

Sixty-two people were transferred from Mango Island to Nomuka after losing their home and all their belongings., the government added, noting that a field hospital has been set up in Nomuka since the health center was wiped out. Tonga’s main hospital remains open.

Emergency relief is also reaching the more distant islands, but communication remains difficult, the statement continues, which confirms that the official death toll so far is: two Tongans and a British citizen.

“Her Majesty’s government deeply appreciates the international community for its generous and timely assistance in response to this unprecedented event,” the statement concludes.