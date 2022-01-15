Tsunami warning in the Pacific, the explosion of the Hunga Tonga volcano is causing tsunami waves. Video «3B Meteo

World

Tsunami warning in the Pacific, the explosion of the Hunga Tonga volcano is causing tsunami waves.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano shakes the Pacific and causes tsunamis
THE SUBMARINE VOLCANO HUNGA TONGA IS INCREASINGLY FEARING – In jargon this type of eruption is defined by the term “Freato-magmatic“and are among the most dangerous of all because they are caused bydirect interaction between magma and water, whether it is sea, lake or water table. In the case of the Hunga Tonga it is the ocean that comes into direct contact with the magma causing gods explosive paroxysms of unprecedented violence. The shock wave it traveled nearly a thousand kilometers and the roar was heard throughout the South Pacific. The cloud of the eruptive column has pushed up to 40km high, well beyond then the troposphere and also entering the stratosphere, producing beyond 200,000 lightning strikes in 24 hoursreally amazing! It was from the days of Monte Pinatubo in 1991 that no such powerful eruption was seen.

The activity of the volcano has begun around 20 December in a rather quiet way, then at the beginning of January a series of explosions affected the area and finally the paroxysm of today 15 January shook the entire Pacific. The blast shook the seabed and formed tsunami waves that spread in a ring in all directions. The closest island, that of Tonga was hit by waves up to one and a half meters high with damage, even significant in the immediate vicinity of the coast. At the moment it does not appear that there are any injuries or casualties but the alert has extended to the Australian coast.

The Hunga Tonga Volcano is located here
Tsunami waves caused by volcanic explosions are different from those caused by earthquakes. They have a short length, but they can be very high. They are essentially of the huge “breakers” which can reach considerable heights, it is estimated that in the terrible explosion of Krakatoa in 1883 which killed over 35 thousand people, the tsunami waves reached a height of 30 meters. The only advantage in this type of tsunami is that the water wall does not manage to advance much inland so the greatest damage occurs near the coast line.

