Tu Cara Me Sona 2022: Who are the participants?

Univision today announced the eight stars will be part of the list of celebrities, a mix of actors, singers and television personalities, who will become musical idols in the new season of “Tu Cara Me Suena”.

The show premieres Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET/7 pm Central as part of “Domingos en Familia” in the major television network’s programming guide.

The impressive list of stars who will entertain audiences with their talented performances and transformations each week are:

Ninel Count is a famous Mexican singer, actress and television personality who has captivated fans with her participation in popular soap operas, including “Luz Clarita”, “Rebelde” and “En Tierras Salvajes”. She has released several music albums such as “El Bombón Asesino”, which became her popular nickname.

Manny Cruz is an acclaimed Dominican singer-songwriter and producer of tropical music. He achieved viral success with his merengue "Santo Domingo", dedicated to the land where he was born. He has collaborated with musical idols like Elvis Crespo and Miriam Cruz.

Christian Daniel He is a popular singer-songwriter and actor. His songs "Now That You Go" and "Me Vuelvo un Cobarde" have reached the top of the Billboard charts. His latest single "Si Tu Te Vas" is currently number one in Puerto Rico.

kika edgar is a renowned Mexican actress, dancer and singer with a distinguished career in ballet. Kika was called the New Great Interpreter of Mexico after her participation in "Cantando Por un Sueño" and the five very popular albums of hers that she released as a soloist.

Helen Ochoa is a renowned Mexican regional music singer. Helen is from California and after presenting her first studio album "Si Yo Fuera un Chico" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, she quickly began to conquer the hearts of the Mexican public, when she became known in that country.

Sherlyn is a charismatic Mexican actress and singer who recently toured the United States with the successful play "Divorcing Our Love". Sherlyn began her career at an early age and her debut as an actress was in 1993, in the movie "Zapatos Viejos" with Gloria Trevi.

michael stuart is a Puerto Rican winner of several awards as an actor and salsa singer. He has received numerous special recognitions and among his most notable albums are "Retratos", "Back to da Barrio" and "Sentimiento de un Rumbero".

Jahir is a renowned Mexican singer-songwriter and actor with many successful studio albums, including the gold album "Elemental" and "VI" with songs by Camilo Sesto. He also participated in the premiere of "La Voz", the Mexican singing competition, as one of the advisors.

Every week, popular celebrities will put on memorable performances, learn new choreography to perform unique impersonations. Each celebrity will represent a charity, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The popular Rafael Araneda and Ana Brenda Contreras return as hosts. The distinguished panel of judges includes Charytín Goyco, Victor Manuelle, Eden Muñoz and Angélica Vale, who will also be the celebrity advisor.

Tu Cara Me Suena is a co-production of TelevisaUnivision and Endemol Shine Boomdog. This new edition will be broadcast simultaneously in the United States and Mexico.