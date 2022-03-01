Tu Cara Me Sona 2022: Who is the jury?

Univision The second season of “Tu Cara Me Suena” hits Univision screens in March.

The popular reality music competition “Tu Cara Me Suena” returns to Univision’s “Domingos en Familia” programming.

The show, which features eight celebrities who transform into musical idols, announced that salsa star Víctor Manuelle and regional Mexican music artist Eden Muñoz will join hostess and actress Charytín and radio and television personality Angélica Vale on the jury this new season.

The highly anticipated premiere of the second season of the reality show “Tu Cara Me Suena” is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hosted by Rafael Araneda and Ana Brenda Contreras, the popular competition will bring families together on Sunday nights and delight them with unforgettable fun and exciting moments.

With music as a fundamental element, “Tu cara me sonido” is full of surprising transformations and astonishing performances by an all-star cast that is challenged each week to interpret various emblematic artists assigned to them by the “randomizer” of the program, which determines which music idols celebrities must personify.

The stars that will be part of the panel of judges for the new season of “Tu Cara Me Suena” are:

Charytin Goyco takes up the role of the famous jury of “Your face sounds like me”. Charytín is a revered Dominican singer, television host, and actress who rose to fame as the host of the popular variety show “El show de Charytin” in the 1990s. She has a long and successful career in music and entertainment.

takes up the role of the famous jury of “Your face sounds like me”. Charytín is a revered Dominican singer, television host, and actress who rose to fame as the host of the popular variety show “El show de Charytin” in the 1990s. She has a long and successful career in music and entertainment. Victor Manuelle is a successful Puerto Rican salsero who has been nominated for a Latin GRAMMY and is known to his fans as the Sonero de la Juventud. Víctor Manuelle emerged as a leading voice of the generation of New York salsa performers who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s, along with Marc Anthony and La India.

is a successful Puerto Rican salsero who has been nominated for a Latin GRAMMY and is known to his fans as the Sonero de la Juventud. Víctor Manuelle emerged as a leading voice of the generation of New York salsa performers who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s, along with Marc Anthony and La India. Eden Munoz is a singer-songwriter of Mexican regional music. He was the leader, composer and main producer, vocalist and accordionist of the northern music band Caliber 50. Muñoz is an important composer of regional Mexican music, and his songs have been performed by artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Maluma and Carlos Rivera, among others. .

is a singer-songwriter of Mexican regional music. He was the leader, composer and main producer, vocalist and accordionist of the northern music band Caliber 50. Muñoz is an important composer of regional Mexican music, and his songs have been performed by artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Maluma and Carlos Rivera, among others. . Angelica Vale returns to the second season of “Your face sounds like me” in her double role as advisor/coach and celebrity jury. Mexican Vale is an actress, singer, comedian and radio personality.

The seven-episode season will premiere on Univision on Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET, airing simultaneously in Mexico and the United States for the first time.

“Tu Cara Me Suena” is a joint production of TelevisaUnivision and Endemol Shine Boomdog.

The new season of the reality show represents the first time it will be broadcast simultaneously in the United States (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa).