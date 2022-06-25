Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022: The winners of the night

Getty Karol G premiered the official video for “Provenza”, her new musical single.

A constellation of Latin music stars said present at the “Tu Música Urbano Awards” 2022, what counted with a parade of figures that raised the temperature on the stage of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico with electrifying performances and special collaborations in the great night of urban music that celebrated the rhythm that moves the world. The show, which was first broadcast live on Telemundo, featured spectacular musical numbers and well-deserved special tributes to the stars Farruko Y Victor Manuelle. the show told with 19 musical numbers of Akim, Alex Zurdo, Amara Rodes, Blessd, Casper Mágico, Christian Nodal, Chesca, CNCO, Dj Adoni, El Gemelo, Farruko, pheid, Funk Salsa Urban, Indiomar, Jay Wheeler, Kim Loaiza, Lele Pons, Lenny Tavarez, Lunay, Maria Becerra, Miky Woodz, Nathanael Cano, Nio Garcia, N’Klabe, Piso21, sech, Sofia Reyes, VF7, Victor Manuelle and Zion & Lennox. For those who missed the award, you can enjoy it through Peacock and the Telemundo App.

For the first time, women were the top winners of the awards. Carol G won nine awards, including Artist of the Year, Top social artist, Remix of the Year for “Poblado remix”, Collaboration of the Year for “Mamiii” with Becky G, Top Crossover Song for “Don’t be shy”, Top Trap Song for “I wish you no harm” Female Artist Album of the Year by KG0516, video of the year for “El makinon” and Concert/Tour of the Year for “Bichota tour”. Becky G stood out with three awards, including Top Female Artist, Collaboration of the Year by “Mamiii”, and Top Urban Tropical Song by “Fulanito”; while Mary Becerra He also won three awards including Top Rising Star Female, Song of the Year by “What else then? Y new year video artist for “Between us remix”. Also with three awards stood out daddy yankee Y the alpha. The first achieved among its prizes the Top Male Artist, Top Urban Pop Song with “X last time” and the Male Artist Album of the Year by Legendaddywhile the second obtained those of Top Dembow Artist, Top Urban Tropical Song by “Fulanito” and Top Song Dembow for “Mom’s Mom.”

With two prizes each are bad bunny, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Farruko, pheid, J Balvin Y Lit Killah. Winners also include: Alex Lefty, Anitta, Adventure, Bizarre, chael producing, C.J., Crissin, the cherry scom, Eladio Carrion, Gera MX, Kim Loiza, Mariah Angelique, Mike Towers, Nathan & Shander, Nicky Nicole, Nicky Jam, Pedro Capo, Tiago PZK, Pot, Totoy The Cold Y Victor Manuelle. The complete list of winners can be found on the official award website www.premiostumusicaurbano.com.

The show kicked off with the long-awaited appearance of the Puerto Rican idol Farrukowho immediately lit up the stage with “Guerrero”, followed by his most recent song “Nazareno” with Dj Adoniand the song “Luz” together with the Panamanian Akim. Then the Mexican Latin pop singer Sofia Reyes Y Mary Becerra, from Argentine urban pop, brought their feminine empowerment anthem with the song “Marte”. For your part Lunay she performed “Bandida” for the first time on television and then sang “Soltera”; while Zion & Lennox, They continued the party with a medley of their classics “Yo voy”, “Otra vez” and “Losing my head”.

Blessd Y Lenny Tavarez they came together to interpret the success of the moment “Medallo”; while the Mexican feeling Christian Nodal He brought his successful theme of regional music with urban touches “Botella after bottle” and joined Puerto Rican “La Princesa Urbana” Valeria Fernández (VF7) in the world premiere of “Pensar en ti”. Czech Y nino garcia performed the song “Tu2ru” and CNCO released his new single “No apagues la luz” in another world premiere, while the salsero Victor Manuelle Y Miky Woodz they joined the television premiere of “Vamo’ to see if the gas peels”.

Among the most memorable moments of the night, the tributes to Farruko, who received the Dedication Award, for defending his music and taking the urban genre to a higher level, and that of the “Sonero de la Juventud” Victor Manuel, who received the Contribution Award, for not being afraid to experiment with what urban sounds had to offer and to open doors for him in different genres.

The urban music tour continued with the rising star of Latin music, Jay Wheelerwho performed his hit “La Curiosidad” and the television premiere of his most recent song “EaZt”, followed by Mary Becerra who made the television debut of “Ojalá”. Colombians from 21st floor they joined Christian Nodal to sing their collaboration “Pa’ forget me about her”; while Nio Garcia he joined to magic casper to sing “AM” and then he performed “Te boté”. pheid sang his hit song “Porfa” and the song “Punishment”, and the Panamanian star sech performed the television premiere of his dembow hit “Borracho. the influencer Kim Loiza sang “Ya no somos” and then joined Lele Pons to perform “Piketona”, both songs performed for the first time on television.

Alex Zurdo, Indiomar Y Amara Rhodes they brought Christian urban for the first time to the stage of “Premios Tu Música Urbano” with a special version of “A spite of me”. The sensation of lying corridos Nathanael Canosurprised with his electronic song “NataAoki” recorded with Steve Aoki, and to close the night with a flourish N’Klabe, The twin Y Funk Salsa Urban, they made everyone dance with “100%: The Salsa Remix”.

International stars of acting and television omar chaparro, Zuleyka RiveraY carmen villalobos, they were the official hosts of the coveted prizes.