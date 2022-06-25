Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022: Will there be a red carpet?

Telemundo Telemundo confirmed that the Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022 will have a brand new red carpet

This year’s edition of the Premios Tu Música Urbano will feature a glamorous red carpet where the biggest stars of the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry will parade.

Prior to the award ceremony, Telemundo will broadcast all the details of what happens on the red carpet of the gala to be held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The red carpet special will air live on Telemundo beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The “Tu Música Urbano Awards Red Carpet” special will be hosted by Mariana Seoane (Asi Se Baila), Jorge Bernal (La Casa de los Famosos: Sin Censura), Gil Marie López (Day by Day), Rodner Figueroa (Al Rojo Vivo), Alix Aspe (La Mesa Caliente), and Carlos Adyan (At Home with Telemundo); while “El Preshow” will be hosted by Andrea Meza (En Casa con Telemundo).

International stars Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobos will be the presenters of the third edition of the Premios Tu Música Urbano, an award that honors the best in the urban genre in the music industry in Spanish.

It is the first time in the history of the Tu Música Urbano Awards that the gala will be held in Puerto Rico, serving to encourage tourism and development of the island.

Great Telemundo personalities such as Adamari López, Alicia Machado and Frederik Oldenburg will be present at the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards to present the main award categories.

Farruko, CNCO, Lunay, Sofía Reyes, Christian Nodal, Piso 21, María Becerra and Victor Manuelle were confirmed as some of the main musical shows that will be delighting the audience throughout the award ceremony.

What you should know about Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022:

TRANSMISSION DATE: Thursday, June 23, 2022

TRANSMISSION TIME: 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Telemundo, consult your local guide to tune in to the Spanish-speaking television network.

MAIN PRESENTERS OF THE GALA: Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobos will be in charge of conducting the completely live broadcast of Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022.

SPECIAL PRIZES: Farruko will receive the Dedication Award, given to those artists who have defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level and who are the pure definition of the urban movement.

Victor Manuelle will be honored with the Contribution Award, given to those artists from other musical styles who were not afraid to experiment with what urban sounds had to offer and opened their doors to them.

CONFIRMED MUSICAL PERFORMANCES: Farruko, Sofía Reyes and María Becerra, Sech, Zion & Lennox, Christian Nodal, Blessd, CNCO, Victor Manuelle and Miky Woodz, Kim Loaiza, Jay Wheeler, Piso 21, Nio García, Lunay, Feid, Natanael Cano, among other great stars of the music.

INVITED PRESENTERS: Adamari López, Alicia Machado, Alix Aspe, Andrea Meza, Brytiago, Carlos Adyan, Dalex, DJ Luian, El Alfa, Foreign Teck, Frederik Oldenburg, Gil López, Lit Killah, Mariah Angeliq, Mariana Seoane, Ninel Conde, Ovy On The Drums and Pedro Capo.