Tu si que vales, where to watch the episodes on TV and streaming

Seeing or recovering a lost bet on Tu si que vales has never been easier. Here’s where to follow the program on television and in streaming.

There are many who follow the television broadcast with great attention You yes que vales.

One of the funniest and most surprising talent shows on Italian television, which always manages to be a huge success.

Currently it is still on the air with the latest edition of the show, which as always sees among the judges Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi, with the presence of Sabrina Ferilli in the popular jury.

The latest edition of the program

A very eagerly awaited edition that has already received excellent ratings the one that is currently being broadcast on the television program Tu si que vales.

Started on 18 September it is now almost completely concluded and soon it will be known who will be the winner.

Obviously there were also in this edition various funny, exciting and also very special moments.

Waiting to know who the new one will be winner, Meanwhile, let’s remember that last year, Andrea Paris, magician and illusionist who got a deserved victory, went all the way and convinced the jury.

Apparently the latter has one assets career truly extraordinary and prior to his commitment to the show he had appeared in other programs such as I soliti ignoti vip and Italia’s Got Talent.

In addition, in his career he also had the opportunity to perform in front of international stars such as Sharon Stone, Nicolas Cage Antonio Banderas.

Tu si que vales, where to see it on TV

Anyone who has been following this well-known talent show for some time will know that it has been on air for eight editions now Channel 5, broadcast as usual in prime time on Saturday night.

The talent show therefore clashes with its RAI competitor and that is the program Dancing with the stars, conducted by Milly Carlucci.

Two broadcasts that are very popular with the public and that showcase great talents, a special challenge that always fights with data from share on the razor’s edge.

The ratings in fact seem to be distributed equally, even if the evening was often won by the program of Canale 5.

It is necessary to specify for those who do not have the possibility to see the broadcast on TV, it is however possible to follow the live broadcast also with another method, that is by visiting the website Mediaset Infinity where it is transmitted.

Review the episodes in streaming

For all those who for some reason in particular had unfortunately missed a few episodes or the entire edition of the program that has just been broadcast, fortunately there is excellent news.

It is in fact possible to retrieve the episodes of this and other editions already broadcast and broadcast, directly in streaming.

All you need, therefore, is to have a simple internet connection and equip yourself with a pc, tablet, smartphone and connect to the Mediaset Infinity website.

Once you have typed in the keyword, which is the name of the broadcast, you are directed to a page where all the episodes already broadcast, but also several clips and and extras.

A great way to relive the highlights of this show, and be able to follow it comfortably at any time of your day.