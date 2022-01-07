Sports

Tuanzebe and the choice of the jersey number: he strongly wanted Napoli

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Short

tuanzebetuanzebe

Tuanzebe next footballer of Napoli

The news on the transfer market is that Tuanzebe is a Napoli player. In fact, the contract was deposited in the League. The TMW portal provides further details of the arrival of the defender from Manchester United who underwent medical examinations yesterday. From the portal you can read:

Tuanzebe to Napoli

Between tonight and tomorrow morning he should return to Italy and then Aurelio De Laurentiis’ welcome will arrive. He wanted Naples strongly. Tuanzebe let his friends know that he is deeply happy with his new Italian adventure.

Here in Serie A he has a bond with Tammy Abraham that he has followed with interest and attention: precisely the adventure of the Roma striker but, at the same time, also the growth of Tomori at Milan, convinced Tuanzebe to choose Italy.

Tuanzebe’s jersey number

And to marry the project, albeit now on loan, of Spalletti’s Napoli. Waiting for his landing for the signature, Tuanzebe could take number 3, currently free.

tuanzebe

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

two top foreign clubs come forward

2 weeks ago

Juve, off to retreat with De Ligt! VIDEO

November 1, 2021

“The insults to Salvini? Could it be that the billionaire rapper, deep down …” – Libero Quotidiano

November 11, 2021

The new Serie A classification with Salernitana excluded: 44 points removed

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button