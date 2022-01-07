Tuanzebe and the choice of the jersey number: he strongly wanted Napoli

The news on the transfer market is that Tuanzebe is a Napoli player. In fact, the contract was deposited in the League. The TMW portal provides further details of the arrival of the defender from Manchester United who underwent medical examinations yesterday. From the portal you can read:

Between tonight and tomorrow morning he should return to Italy and then Aurelio De Laurentiis’ welcome will arrive. He wanted Naples strongly. Tuanzebe let his friends know that he is deeply happy with his new Italian adventure.

Here in Serie A he has a bond with Tammy Abraham that he has followed with interest and attention: precisely the adventure of the Roma striker but, at the same time, also the growth of Tomori at Milan, convinced Tuanzebe to choose Italy.