Tuanzebe and two Spring towards the debut. Another novelty is also expected

Coppa Italia Napoli-Fiorentina, Tuttosport: Tuanzebe and two Primaveras towards the debut. Another novelty is also expected

Napoli-Fiorentina, Spalletti’s possible choices

Napoli calcio – Today’s edition of Tuttosport reports the possible choices that Luciano Spalletti could make in the Coppa Italia match against Fiorentina.

Italian Cup Napoli Fiorentina, Spalletti formation

“Spalletti looks around and hopes that before Thursday the various Meret, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Lozano and Zielinski can find themselves with the negative buffer. (6 minutes in 3 Serie A matches and 7 with Legia Warsaw in the Europa League) and the talented attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara, born in 2003 and whom Spalletti is following closely. United, Axel Tuanzebe, as well as the use of the returning Fabian Ruiz from the first minute. “

