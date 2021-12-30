Tuanzebe immediately on loan, shot at Anguissa di Giuntoli

Latest from the transfer market on Napoli and the purchase in defense. Because Giuntoli is closing down on loan from Manchester United’s Tuanzebe who will leave Aston Villa where he doesn’t have a great feeling with Gerrard now.

Naples transfer market: Tuanzebe immediately on loan

Updates from Repubblica regarding the negotiations with Napoli Calcio and the purchase of Tuanzebe from Manchester United in January.

The premise is almost essential. Napoli are looking for a defender on the market, but without investing money. In summary: the formula will be the same as in Anguissa, or a loan with the right of redemption to be exercised at the end of the season, if the impact of the reinforcement is positive. With Anguissa it worked (and the 15 million to be paid to Fulham to buy it outright is almost a certainty). Napoli are hoping for the same outcome with Axel Tuanzebe, a 24-year-old English of Congolese origins, owned by Manchester United. He made the whole process in the Red Devils by joining the Academy at just eight years old, and in 2017 he was elected best youngster in the nursery. He made his Old Trafford debut with Mourinho at just 19, then something jammed because he hasn’t exploded yet. He is currently on loan at Aston Villa, where he had won promotion to the Premier in 2018-2019. The feeling with manager Steven Gerrard, however, did not take off: Tuanzebe played a few games as a starter at the beginning and now he has slipped on the bench. Hence the possibility of a change of scenery. Napoli is very interested in the defender, physically strong and explosive. He is good at advances and can also be used as a right-back if necessary. The idea of ​​the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is to take over the Aston Villa loan and then negotiate the possible purchase price with the Red Devils. If United gives the green light, the operation can also be closed in the next few days in order to immediately give the awaited reinforcement to Luciano Spalletti who has one less defender after the farewell of Manolas, direction Olympiacos.

