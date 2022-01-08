Sports

Tuanzebe is a new Napoli player: the ADL tweet also arrives

OFFICIAL - Tuanzebe is a new Napoli player: the ADL tweet arrives

Now it’s official: Tuanzebe is a new Napoli player

Latest football Naples – The news was in the air and now the coveted tweet from President Aurelio De Laurentiis has also arrived: Axel Tuanzebe is a new footballer of Naples and comes with the loan formula directly from Manchester United. The patron’s message is concise, as usual:

“Welcome Axel”

Axel Tuanzebe is from Napoli

The player, in the last six months at Aston Villa, fills the void left by the departure of Kostas Manolas, who returned home to Olympiakos and at this point could already be enlisted for Sunday’s match against Sampdoria, in a situation that still remains of enormous emergency given the many unavailability with which Luciano Spalletti and his staff are dealing, including injuries, disqualifications and cases of contagion from Covid. Indiscretions say that his intention is to choose the number 3 shirt which is currently free.

