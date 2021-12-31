Sports

“Tuanzebe is an important pawn for us, but the future is in his hands. We’ll see what happens with United.”

Aston Villa, Gerrard: Tuanzebe is an important player for us, but the future is in his hands. We will see what happens with United

Axel Tuanzebe is one of the names that has been circulating for the defense of Napoli in recent days. The Machester United central, on loan to Aston Villa, however, according to the English press, could return to the red devils as early as January.

Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa coach, also spoke on the matter:

“It’s all in the hands of Axel and Manchester United. We want it here, we’d be delighted to keep it. We don’t just see it as a loan until the end of the season. It’s something we want to explore further. Let’s just hope we have that opportunity. It’s a player that we like very much and would like him to stay at least until the end of the season. Obviously he is owned by Manchester United and we have to respect him. I hope he wants to be part of our project. He is very committed to training, has leadership qualities and for us he’s an important pawn. He pushes to play, so we’ll see what happens with United. “

