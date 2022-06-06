Tube tops are back and promise to be our new BFF

Nostalgia returns with our favorite childhood tops. Yes, those tube tops that you thought you would never wear again are having their comeback and, surely in the coming months we will see them everywhere to become our allies during the days of summer.

Normcore tennis + baggy jeans = perfect combo. We tell you how to wear it

The tube dresses that were the basics of Brittney Spears or Paris Hilton two decades ago have now become the favorites of celebs like Blake Lively or Emily Ratajkowski, it was only a matter of time before their shorter version took over the streets, the stores and our Instagram feed.

I like to see tube tops as a reloaded tshirt, because they are just as versatile and have the ability to combine with everything, and I even wonder why they disappeared if they are such a good option? The good news is that they are here again to become our favorite strapless tops and wear them endlessly before they disappear again (hopefully not so soon).

How to wear tube tops in the coolest way?

The fashion insiders have already approved them and they bring us the best inspo for us to wear, especially during the days when the temperature rises and what we want is to stay cool while looking amazing. The combos that never fail are theirs and are ready for us to use too.

Dress pants + sneakers + oversized jacket

Via: @oliviafaeh

Cargo pants + oversized jacket

Via: @tamara

denim on denim

Via: @tineandreaa

Wide leg jeans + shoulder bag

Via: @barbarakristoffersen

Total light look + pop of color

Via: @leoniehanne

Shirt + light pants + baseball cap

Via: @anoukyve

Wide jeans + bucket hat + oversized jacket

Via: @xeniaadonts

Cardigan + baggy pants

Via: @emilisindlev

The best tube tops for summer

What we love about this trend is that it has so many options of colors, shapes and styles that it is almost impossible not to want to have one in your closet, we leave you some of our best picks so you can choose your favorite and feel back to the 90s, and the best thing is that they are low cost options.

H&M RIBBED TOP ($399)

BERSHKA RUFFLED TOP ($239)

WOLFORD TUBE TOP ($1,944)

PLAIN TOP BY PULL & BEAR ($299)

STRADIVARIUS CORSET TOP ($399)

ZARA KNIT TOP ($499)

