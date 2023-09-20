Tuberculosis risk reported at Choose Fitness

San Diego, California, September 20, 2023 – San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, the Tuberculosis Control Branch of the County of Public Health Services (PHS) Department, in collaboration with Choose Fitness officials, worked to inform employees and members of the potential Still working. Was exposed to tuberculosis (TB) at Chuz Fitness. Mission Valley and Chuz Fitness-Chula Vista. Based on available information, there is no evidence to show that these two exposures are related at this time. These exposures are also unrelated to other recently announced tuberculosis exposures in our community.

Potential exposure dates at the Mission Valley location located at 1233 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA, 92108 are January 4, 2023, through February 22, 2023. Members at the Mission Valley location are believed to be most at risk. Have been informed personally.

Potential exposure dates at the Chula Vista location located at 1030 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA, 91911 are February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023. Individual members at risk of exposure have not done so at the Chula Vista location. could be defined. However, members who attended the venue during the evening are believed to be at greater risk.

People with tuberculosis may be ill for several months before being diagnosed and, thus, the period of risk may be longer.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads from one person to another through airborne bacteria. Infection is more likely to occur in people who have repeated, prolonged indoor contact with a person who has tuberculosis.