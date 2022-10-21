“Tubés who are locked up”: Cyril Hanouna smashes Les Cinquante in TPMP, the program is very very expensive

Cyril Hanouna clashes The Fifty in TPMP : “These teubés who are locked up”

Cyril Hanouna, who was recently taken over by Didier Deschamps live in TPMP on C8, clashed The Fifty on W9. “We’re going to talk about a program that probably went unnoticed by you, it’s called Les Cinquante”, “it’s the number of viewers they make” began by mocking the host in the talk show, this Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Matthieu Delormeau then specified that a season 2 of Fifty would have already been signed. And Benjamin Castaldi recalled: “There is my son in it”, Simon Castaldi. Despite the words of his columnists, “Baba” assured that in this type of reality TV program, “we play on teubés who are locked up”, “It’s finish” these kinds of shows now.

A “intellectual disaster”this show “It’s shit!”

Then Cyril Hanouna broadcast a video passage of Fifty in TPMP. And clearly, some candidates have a vocabulary problem… During a test in “in my suitcase” mode, where you had to say “in my castle” instead, Mélanie Dédigama said the word “world map”. And apparently, many contestants on the show didn’t understand that term. Marwa and other candidates like Maeva Ghennam (at the heart of a sleeping rumor with Maes) or Jessy don’t know what Mél is talking about. “I don’t know, I don’t know what that means” even admits Marwa (whom Greg would have deceived in The Cross).

Simon Castaldi and Adrien tried to explain that it was a map of the world, a representation of the terrestrial globe, in vain. “After this intellectual disaster, the production offered them to shut their mouths by playing the king of silence” explained Cyril Hanouna, confident that even if he “likes” most casting contestants, the show “It’s shit!”.