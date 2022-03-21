Tuca appeals to sporting shame to rescue FC Juárez

Editorial Mediotiempo and Edgar Malagón Medel

In the face of the crisis that FC Juarez and that worsened with the defeat against Xolos, Ricardo Ferretti He hopes that his players have sporting shame and manage to rescue the team from paying the fine at the end of the game. Closure 2022which will define the worst classified in the table of averages.

The Tuca Ferretti ruled out that for now his head is in his future from May and he assured that he seeks to move the Braves forward, a team that is currently in last place in the Quotients Table.

“One is involved in the rest of the championship. We live the concern for the relegation zone, the fine, all this. So it is not a situation right now where we are thinking about May or June, there are x number of games left that we we must work, to do things with dignity, with sporting shame, and determination. Today the team deserved more, but this is not to be deserved, it is to be achieved”, he expressed.

About the loss to Tijuana, El Tuca commented that having managed three balls to the post did not help because they could not get points from the Xolos in the hot stadium.

“Naturally one cannot depend on luck, but I think that we have lacked a little bit. Several shots hit the post, but hey, this doesn’t count. If not, it would be like we say in a shell that three posts is a goal, and we would have achieved the tie but it is not like that, ”he said ironically.

“Having approximations is good, but not specifying does not help you much, Honestly, I think we’re missing a bit of luck.. There are plays that are not possible because we receive a goal”

Tuka pointed out that he is missing up to six players and that throughout the tournament he has not been able to have the full squad. “To give you an idea, by date, we have had an average of between eight and nine players disabled.”