Tuca did not answer questions after Juarez’s defeat with Gallos

Contrary to his habit of accepting questions after losing against, this time Ricardo Ferrettitechnician of FC Juarezdid not want to listen to questions after the 4-0 defeat against Gallos and limited himself to giving a message about remaining in the Last place in the general classification and in the Table of Quotients.

“The illusion and the hope was a lot. Things didn’t work out. The year was a failure and I assume my responsibility as DT This is not at all pleasant for the Institution. We must think ahead, we hope to have a rematch next time”, she expressed.

Will it be Tuca Ferretti’s last match for a long time? Out of loyalty, he went to Juárez to walk his name and it turned out to be the worst team in the country. Hopefully life and football give him the opportunity to go to the top and not to the bottom as he is today. pic.twitter.com/uW2llmQb3o – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) April 30, 2022

Tuca regretted what happened and after giving a few words he left the press room and his future is still up in the air, as there are rumors that he could leave the team in the summer.

With this result, the Braves are last in the quotient and will have to pay the 80 million pesos fine imposed by Liga MX after the disappearance of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer.

THE NUMBERS OF THE TUCA

After two tournaments at the head of the frontiersmen, the path has not been positive and they were condemned to be in last place in the quotient table. The ‘Tuca’ has led a total of 34 games in the 2021-2022 season, with a balance of seven wins, six draws and 21 losses.

In addition, his team scored 24 goals scored and 53 received, adding an effectiveness of 26 percent effectiveness.