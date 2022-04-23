Tuca Ferretti accepted that what he lived in FC Juárez is new in his career

After managing them for two tournaments and unable to avoid paying the 80 million pesos as fine for being last in the quotient tablethe coach of FC Juárez, Ricardo Ferretti accepted that he has a bad time and that he learned a lot in this stage with situations that he never had to live in the previous clubs in which he was.

Said disappointment is greatthat he feels bad and that also helped him to improve in various aspects.

“There are many things that I recognize that I have to improve, I always say that when you speak or when you want to make a criticism you don’t have a mirror. Because first you should see yourself and then think about criticizing someone. In these two tournaments there are many things that I have learned and I have to modify. Perhaps the talk comes from the bad results, the disappointment is great, the concern is very great and the mistrust is very great, you start to feel small, but I don’t think it’s because of that, ”he said.

“There are many things that I have learned in these two tournaments, pity that it has been based on lossesbecause when you win one of you must seek to improve so that you can promote what you learn, it is part of life. I have never been in a situation like this.there is always a first time and I have to take it as when things went well for me, then I have no regrets, on the contrary, I am grateful to the board, players and fans.

Ferretti will be in talks with the leadershipbut everything indicates that it will not continue in the border club.

“Disappointed and really bad, it was a commitment we hadsince I arrived I thought that people thought in titles and I said so, one comes here to work and to seek to solve this problem that we could not do”, he added.

You know that with the rule change and with the quotient set to zero, Juarez will play looser.

The Braves will close the Clausura 2022 playing away against him Queretarowhere Tuca hopes to come out with the victory and not give a press conference true to his custom.

“still one game to goI hope it will be the last one because when I win I don’t speak”, he mentioned.