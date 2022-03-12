Tuca Ferretti admits that Juarez is close to a point of ‘no return’

Eduardo Dominguez

Mexico City / 12.03.2022 00:28:36





After what Juarez added his sixth game without victory, a streak that keeps him in 18th place in the percentage table, four points away from Tijuana, Ricardo Ferretti admitted that they are close to entering a point “of no return”aware that you have not managed to get your workforce up to ideal performance.

After losing 2-1 to Atlas at the Benito Juárez Olympic, the strategist recognized how difficult it has been for his team to look compact, much due to the absence of important pieces but also due to the lack of confidenceso thinking about paying the fine is something that is very present.

“I think we are close if we continue to have these performances, because to not pay you have to collect points and we have not achieved it. As long as this situation continues, the possibility is very great, although the other teams have not moved away either, they are thereWe are very close, but we can only think about not having to pay for this by getting points and we have not achieved it,” he said at a press conference.

The helmsman acknowledged his fault in this poor performance of the Braves, something that has been constant since he arrived, mainly concerned about the lack of balance between the generation of offensive play and the work below.

“In order to get points in the first place you have to play well, we we have not achieved this balancethe problems are a reality, the players with the most offensive weight of ours cannot be taken into account as Darío Lezcano, the Bull Gabriel Fernández and Diego Rolánwho are three players who, being there to act, can give us a specific weight in the production of goals”.

Braves have not won since the third date when they beat Atlético de San Luis 2-1 at home.