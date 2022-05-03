Tuca Ferretti decided to leave FC Juárez; Does he retire?

After leaving the FC Juarez Braves in the last place of Quotient Table and administratively lower the border, forcing them to pay a millionaire fine that will allow them to resume their walk in the MX League in the next season, the Brazilian technical director, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, Analyze your continuity with the team.

Tuca has shown his sadness for not having fulfilled the mission entrusted to him a year ago by arriving at the bench of FC Juárez and this Tuesday he will hold a meeting with the Bravos team board, where he will decide his future.

According to the TUDN reporter, Francisco Arredondo, the FC Juárez board wants to bet on the continuity of the experienced Brazilian coach, but everything will depend on Tuca’s decision, who does not rule out pausing his career and taking a break.

Ferretti would say yes to the Bravos board if they present a good work plan for the following season where they include a good budget to hire reinforcements in the winter transfer market, otherwise Tuca would stop training for the first time time in 31 years of career.

Tuca has a current contract with the Braves, but Ferretti’s discomfort is very great and he would decide to step aside, settling the economic issue with the border team, a club that has lost 6.3 million dollars in fines: 2.4 in 2021 and 3.9 in 2022.

Ricardo Ferretti has already said goodbye to the FC Juárez squad

After having held the meeting with the Braves board, Ferretti would have informed them of his decision not to continue on the bench, so Tuca went on to say goodbye to the players of the border team, according to reports Juan Carlos Díaz Murrieta of TUDN.

