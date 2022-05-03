Tuca Ferretti leaves Juarez: this is how he would have stopped being Braves’ DT

Jorge Rosales

After a disastrous year, Ricardo Ferretti will not continue on FC Juarez for the next season, after decided not to renew contract with the institution despite there is a wish for it to continue.

Sources inside the club confirmed at halftime that El Bigotón said goodbye to the campus Upon completion of your participation in the Closure 2022 and will meet with the board headed by the president Miguel Angel Garza for make them see your decision.

tuka ends contract with braves this month and although the leadership wanted him to renew, he did not want to continue in the institution which could not save from paying the fine for being the last place in the percentage table.

The mustache accepted Juarez’s offer when Miguel Garza took charge of the team with the aim of make a long-term project as happened in Tigres, but in the opening 2021 They finished in 16th place with 16 points and in Closure 2022 in the last one with 11 units.

It will be at hours when the club makes Ferretti’s departure official in the institution, waiting to see who will replace him on the benchsince they now want to not pay a fine in the following football year.

tuka Already quit on more than one occasion to the club, but they did not want to accept her trying to give her their trust on the campus, which no longer gave him to get out of the last positions of the table this semester.

