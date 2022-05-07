‘Tuca’ leaves through the back door

Practically through the back door and with a huge failure on his back, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti left FC Juárez, after this Thursday the border institution officially reported that the Brazilian left the position of technical director of the Braves.

The brief statement released by the board put an end to the rumors that have emerged in recent days, although at the same time it confirmed what they were saying: that Ferretti would not continue in Juárez.

“Futbol Club Juárez recognizes Ricardo Ferretti for the work done throughout his stay at our institution.

After a meeting with the board, a mutual agreement was reached to step down. We wish him the best of success in his future projects.

Tuca, Ciudad Juárez will always be your home,” says the official bulletin.

Ferretti was introduced with great fanfare as technical director of the Braves on June 3 of last year, after having reaped numerous successes with the UANL Tigers. He arrived at the border hand in hand with Miguel Ángel Garza, who that same day was presented as the new executive president of FC Juárez and with whom he triumphed in the feline team.

Although the expectation with the couple formed by the director and the technician from the beginning was very high, they made it clear that before thinking about titles, the first mission was to avoid paying the millionaire fine for the second consecutive year to stay in the maximum circuit.

“Dreaming costs nothing, achieving it does cost. Nobody is unaware of the situation of the team, in the short term the objective is to get it away from the uncomfortable situation that it presents today, ”said Ferretti on the day of his presentation at a luxury hotel in this city.

The ‘Tuca’ became the Braves’ fourth coach since they acquired the Lobos Buap franchise in mid-2019 to play in Liga MX starting in the Apertura tournament that year.

At that time, the team from Juarez was directed by Gabriel Caballero (who was already here from Liga de Ascenso) and who lasted three short tournaments in charge.

For Clausura 2021 they turned to Luis Fernando Tena, remembered for the Olympic gold he won as coach of Mexico in the distant 2012 and for whom they had patience for only 10 games and was fired after drawing with Pumas on Matchday 11. His place was occupied by Alfonso Sosa, who was thanked after two wins and five losses in seven games, including one pending date five.

In the end, Ferretti will be remembered as the coach who has given FC Juárez the worst accounts so far after two full tournaments and despite that the board wanted to keep him in office.

In these two tournaments, “Tuca” could not change the face of the team, nor prevent the institution from paying the millionaire fine once again. In the Apertura 2021 Bravos finished in 16th place in the general table and in the Clausura 2022 in last place.

meet him

Name: Ricardo Ferretti

Position: Technical Director

Team: FC Juarez Braves

Date of birth: February 22, 1954

Place of birth: Rio de Janeiro

Age: 68 years

Height: 1.73m

Weight: 74kg

Chronology…

June 3, 2021, official presentation of Ricardo Ferretti as coach and Miguel Ángel Garza as executive president of FC Juárez

July 23, 2021, ‘Tuca’ first official game in charge of Bravos, they lose at home 3-1 with Toluca

September 10, 2021, after eight games without winning, the first victory of the Bravos with ‘Tuca’ arrives, 2-1 against Cruz Azul in the ‘Benito Juárez’

November 6, 2021, last game of the Apertura 2021, they lose 3-0 to Tigres at ‘El Volcán’

January 7, 2022, first match of Clausura 2022, they beat Necaxa 2-1 at the ‘San Benito’

April 30, 2022, last game of Clausura 2022 and last of ‘Tuca’ with Bravos, they lose 4-0 with Gallos Blancos in Querétaro

May 4, 2022, FC Juárez makes it official that Ferretti is no longer the technical director of the Bravos

Coaches of Braves in Liga MX

Name Tournament(s)

Gabriel Caballero A19, C20, A21

L. Tena/A. Sosa Closing 2021

Ricardo Ferretti Opening 21, Closing 22