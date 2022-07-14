Tuchel and Boehly abandon the Cristiano Ronaldo track
After temporarily closing the door at a press conference, Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have indeed abandoned the idea of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to The Daily Mail and Fabrizio Romano, the Blues coach spoke to his owner, Todd Boehly, to tell him of his refusal to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or.
Both parties will now be able to focus on other avenues.
Cristiano Ronaldo will not go to Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFC
Chelsea are now focused on different deals – Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/Fa19FcPhNX
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea will NOT sign Cristiano Ronaldo | @MikeKeegan_DM https://t.co/Rd2x6gCg3N pic.twitter.com/GMfJB0cir9
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 14, 2022
to summarize
