Tuchel and Boehly abandon the Cristiano Ronaldo track

After temporarily closing the door at a press conference, Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have indeed abandoned the idea of ​​recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to The Daily Mail and Fabrizio Romano, the Blues coach spoke to his owner, Todd Boehly, to tell him of his refusal to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or.

Both parties will now be able to focus on other avenues.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not go to Chelsea

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United this summer to join Chelsea. According to The Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel spoke to the owner of the Blues Todd Boehly, in order to close this rumor definitively.

Etienne Leray

Source link

