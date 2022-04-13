Tuchel: “I am disappointed and proud”

MADRID – The German Thomas Tuchel, coach of Chelsea, was “disappointed” for having lost in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid (2-3 in the second leg and 5-4 on aggregate) but at the same time “proud” for the performance given by his team, which lacked “luck”.

The German coach assured that he accepts the defeat with pride due to the level shown by his players. AP

“There are no regrets. It is a defeat that you can assume with pride, they are things of sport. I am disappointed and proud. We deserved to go to the next stage. Unfortunately, we were not lucky. In general, we had one, two, three big mistakes, they are things that happen, but today it was just bad luck, ”he said at a press conference after the match.

“The players executed the plan. They were never afraid to play. The credit goes to the players because they had a lot of personality on and off the ball and showed their quality and the correct way of doing things; like the reaction we had a few days before against Southampton (0-6). Managing the number of matches we’ve had lately hasn’t been easy,” he continued.

A Tuchel who was very critical of the referee. First because of Marcos Alonso’s disallowed goal in the 63rd minute, which would have been 0-3, and later because of his attitude towards Italian Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach.

2 Related

“I haven’t seen the goal, but I’m very disappointed that the referee didn’t go to see it for himself. He should be the boss and not make decisions based on someone sitting in a chair who is alone in a room, ”he commented.

In addition, he slipped that his decision to annul Marcos Alonso’s goal was influenced by the rival and by the environment: “When you play against Real Madrid, maybe you don’t expect everyone to have the courage to make decisions against them.”

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

“I am disappointed with the referee because he had a good time with Carlo. When I went to see him and say ‘thank you’ after the game, he was smiling and laughing, smiling and laughing… with the rival coach. I think that after the final whistle is a bad time to do that, after a team has given its heart in 126 minutes. When you go and see that, it’s a bad time to do it. I told him,” he stated.

“I was also expecting more added minutes at the end, there was no net playing time in the second half of extra time, maybe that’s too much to ask. We weren’t lucky enough,” he concluded.